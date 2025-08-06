CFX Doubles in Strength! How Do Stablecoin Strategy and Tech Upgrades Fuel Conflux's Rise?

In July 2025, the native token of the Conflux network, CFX , saw its price double, capturing strong market attention. But this surge isn't just a short-term rebound, it signals real progress in Conflux's broader strategic roadmap, including stablecoin issuance, cross-chain compatibility, and ecosystem reconstruction. This article offers a deep dive into the fundamentals, technical roadmap, market response, and long-term potential behind CFX’s rally.









According to data from MEXC , CFX surged from around $0.14 to $0.28 in mid-July, marking an almost 100% increase, making it one of the strongest-performing public chain tokens during this period. The most notable spike occurred on July 22, when CFX jumped from roughly $0.11 to $0.24 in just 24 hours: a 115% gain for the day. Market capitalization broke the $1 billion mark, and trading volume soared past $1.7 billion, setting weekly records for both price performance and trading activity.









The recent surge in CFX is far from random. It reflects a broader market resonance triggered by two major announcements from the Conflux team: a new offshore RMB stablecoin initiative and the upcoming Conflux 3.0 (Tree‑Graph) upgrade.













As reported by CoinDesk , Conflux has partnered with AnchorX and Eastcompeace to launch a RMB-pegged stablecoin, AxCNH, which will be piloted in Kazakhstan and Southeast Asia. The initiative has received principled approval from Kazakhstan's regulators and will be integrated with TokenPocket's ecosystem. Unlike traditional stablecoins like USDT or USDC , AxCNH is pegged to the offshore yuan (CNH), aiming to provide on-chain cross-border payment infrastructure for countries along the Belt and Road. The move positions Conflux not only as a blockchain platform but as a provider of real-world financial settlement infrastructure. It also supports China’s efforts toward RMB internationalization, opening up new, compliant financial use cases for the network.









Scheduled for release in August 2025, Conflux 3.0 promises major technical enhancements:





Parallel processing architecture supporting up to 15,000 TPS

Native AI Agent support for smarter automated trading

Full EVM compatibility, enabling Ethereum-based contracts and tools to deploy seamlessly





This upgrade positions Conflux as a high-performance, developer-friendly, and AI-integrated platform well-suited for stablecoin adoption and real-world asset (RWA) applications.









In addition to its technical evolution, Conflux is rapidly expanding its ecosystem with a focus on two key areas:









Launching a stablecoin is just the start. Conflux is also developing its own native DeFi stack, including lending protocols (similar to Aave), stablecoin swap pools (like Curve), and yield aggregators (like Yearn). This aims to create a self-sustaining financial loop powered by stablecoins, which will help increase TVL (total value locked) and improve capital retention on the network.









Conflux is in discussions with several Web3 firms to tokenize real estate ownership certificates and carbon credits. The AxCNH stablecoin will serve as a settlement layer, enhancing the liquidity and marketability of these real-world assets.













According to 99Bitcoins , the surge in CFX saw over $11 million in short positions liquidated, fueling a sharp rise in trading volumes and social media buzz. Exchanges like MEXC and Binance reported increased user activity, signaling a wave of speculative and sentiment-driven buying.









On the technical side, CFX's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has approached the 90–95 range , signaling a short-term overbought condition. If it fails to break through the $0.25 resistance level, the price may pull back to the $0.18–$0.19 support zone. Investors should be cautious of short-term volatility and liquidity risks.





While the initial surge in CFX was driven by positive news, the market's subsequent reaction suggests a broader mid-term revaluation:





The CFX/BTC trading pair has risen for seven consecutive days, indicating the rally is not merely a result of Bitcoin's correlated rebound.





Implied volatility in the CFX options market has surged, showing traders are betting on a continued move.





This suggests that Conflux is now attracting not just short-term speculators, but also medium- to long-term capital allocators.













The recent price surge in CFX is far from a flash in the pan. It reflects the fundamental momentum unleashed by Conflux's simultaneous progress across multiple key areas: stablecoins, cross-border settlement, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and technological upgrades. This rally has not only drawn in short-term speculators but is also prompting a broader market revaluation of its mid- to long-term value. Looking ahead, with the official launch of Conflux 3.0, real circulation of the AxCNH stablecoin, and more real-world asset integrations on-chain, CFX is poised to become a leading Layer 1 ecosystem known for high performance, regulatory readiness, and strong activity.





