Catizen: The Rising Star in the TON Ecosystem – Why Has It Caught Everyone's Attention?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Industry Buzz
Recently, the game Catizen has emerged as a rising star in the TON ecosystem, achieving significant leaps in downloads and active users. It has also successfully launched on several mainstream exchanges, including MEXC. At the same time, social media platforms and gaming forums have become hotspots for the Catizen craze, with users eagerly sharing their experiences and diving deep into gameplay strategies.

Since its Beta release on March 19, 2024, Catizen has rapidly become one of the most popular GameFi projects within the TON ecosystem. As of mid-September, it boasts 7 million daily active users, over 2.76 million on-chain users, and more than 36.58 million on-chain transactions, making it one of the fastest-growing projects in the Web 3.0 gaming space.

Catizen: The New Cat-Collecting Sensation on TON


Catizen is an innovative game project built on The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, combining elements of the metaverse, GameFi, and artificial intelligence. It primarily operates through the Telegram platform and uses a "Play for Airdrop" model, allowing players to earn future airdrop rewards through gameplay.


In the game, players run a cat-themed pet shop where customers interact with the cats and pay in coins. These coins can be used to buy new cats, and two cats of the same level can be merged to create a higher-level breed. Shop earnings are directly tied to the number and level of cats, and the main objective for players is to synthesize higher-level cats to increase earnings and accumulate more coins.


With its cute art style and immersive management gameplay, Catizen has quickly gained over 20 million users in just three months, with 2.5 million daily active users. Its efficient monetization system, along with the potential for future airdrop rewards, has helped the game generate more than $12 million in revenue through in-app purchases on the Telegram platform.

Catizen has not only attracted a large player base but also successfully encouraged users to link their Telegram wallets, enabling seamless interaction with TON blockchain smart contracts. The game's economic model allows users to earn rewards through smart contract interactions on the TON chain, with no additional costs beyond the necessary gas fees. Through this clever incentive structure, Catizen has gathered over a million on-chain users who actively participate in smart contract interactions on the TON blockchain.

A Journey Through Web3: Deep Integration with the TON Ecosystem


Despite the recent controversy surrounding the founder of Telegram, which cast a shadow of uncertainty over the TON ecosystem, it has not slowed the continuous development of TON. On the contrary, it has become an important opportunity to drive more attention within the ecosystem towards compliance, transparency, and community governance.

In the face of adversity, the TON ecosystem has demonstrated its solid technical foundation, vibrant community atmosphere, and relentless spirit of innovation, allowing it to quickly adapt and move forward steadily when confronted with external challenges. Currently, the development of the TON ecosystem remains robust. Project teams and developers have not paused due to the controversy, but instead have become even more engaged in technological innovation and product optimization. According to official data, the TON ecosystem now hosts 551 applications, including staking, wallets, browsers, cross-chain bridges, public utilities, NFTs, social platforms, games, decentralized exchanges, and more.


Catizen & MEXC's Synergy: A Multiplier for Market Impact


As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, user traffic has become a core measure of a trading platform’s competitiveness. With its technological innovation and wide range of applications, the TON ecosystem has become a new hotspot for attracting users. MEXC, known for its fast token listing speed, has actively embraced TON ecosystem projects, making strategic moves.

On September 20, MEXC officially launched the Catizen token ($CATI) trading pair, further expanding its asset portfolio. To date, MEXC has listed several tokens closely related to the TON ecosystem, including $NOT, $SHITC, $TON, $DOGS, and $ANON. It has even created a dedicated TON ecosystem section, showcasing its quick response and strategic layout for emerging popular assets.

Amid the increasingly fierce competition for user traffic, MEXC’s ability to quickly list new tokens, its extensive coverage of cryptocurrencies, and its competitive fee structure position it to further solidify its leading role in the cryptocurrency trading space.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


