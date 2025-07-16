With Trump's election victory, Bitcoin has surged past $90,000, exhibiting a strong bullish trend and reigniting optimism across the cryptocurrency industry. However, rather than focusing solely onWith Trump's election victory, Bitcoin has surged past $90,000, exhibiting a strong bullish trend and reigniting optimism across the cryptocurrency industry. However, rather than focusing solely on
Learn/Learn/Featured Content/Can TON Reg...mised Plan?

Can TON Regain Its Growth Momentum Under Trump's Promised Plan?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Industry Buzz
TONCOIN
TON$2.056-0.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714--%
Bullish Degen
BULLISH$0.01846+27.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004022+1.43%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27775+0.45%

With Trump's election victory, Bitcoin has surged past $90,000, exhibiting a strong bullish trend and reigniting optimism across the cryptocurrency industry. However, rather than focusing solely on the price fluctuations of a single cryptocurrency, the industry's greater anticipation lies in fostering a more diversified ecosystem. In the short term, tokens from various sectors have begun to regain momentum, aligning with broader market trends. Among these, the TON (The Open Network) ecosystem remains a key focus for investors. Despite facing challenges in recent months for various reasons, TON continues to carry high expectations from investors amidst the current market recovery.

1.The Past Two Months: Crises and Adjustments in the TON Ecosystem


Since the arrest of Durov in Paris two months ago, the TON ecosystem appears to have entered a state of crisis—or perhaps a new phase of adjustment. Although Meme projects and mini-games within the ecosystem continue their efforts to attract new users and update activities, astute market participants have sensed a waning of "faith" in the TON ecosystem. For instance, during the market rebound, the SOL token quickly surged past $200, whereas TON's price increase has been noticeably more subdued.

However, it is worth noting that the TON ecosystem is not entirely stagnant. In fact, during this downturn, certain highlights have emerged within the ecosystem. For example, prior to Notcoin's launch, centralized exchanges (CEXs) fiercely competed to capture the TON user market, while the DOGS project successfully reignited enthusiasm within the Telegram community. These developments indicate that as market sentiment improves, tokens within the TON ecosystem are equally poised to rebound.

2.Trump's Promises and TON's Potential


Amid Trump's cryptocurrency promises, several favorable signals have emerged for TON. Trump has proposed policy measures targeting Bitcoin and advanced "unblocking" policies to encourage greater openness in the U.S. economy toward the cryptocurrency industry. This is particularly beneficial for projects like Telegram and TON, which have long operated under a veil of uncertainty, as they stand to gain increased support and development opportunities. Trump's lenient stance on cryptocurrencies undoubtedly bodes well for TON. Against this backdrop, if the market trend continues upward, the TON ecosystem could potentially embrace new growth opportunities.

In reality, the development of public blockchains often requires several cycles, especially when competition is fierce, making it difficult for projects to achieve breakthroughs in the short term. However, in the long run, TON's infrastructure and market demand still possess strong growth potential. For example, although Solana has experienced volatility over the past few years, it has achieved significant success due to the advantages of its high-speed blockchain. Whether TON can replicate this model, particularly under more favorable policy conditions, will determine whether it can experience explosive growth again in the future.

3.What History Tells Us About the Growth of Public Blockchains


The growth trajectory of TON shares many similarities with public blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana. The development of public blockchains generally follows a predictable pattern: First, the rapid growth of ecosystem projects, followed by an explosion in TVL (Total Value Locked), and finally, the maturation of DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).

  • Growth of Ecosystem Project Tokens
Both Ethereum and Solana underwent a significant issuance of tokens for ecosystem projects in their early stages. This token boom injected vitality into public blockchain ecosystems. TON also went through this phase in the past, especially in terms of token popularity and price growth, which attracted a large number of users.

  • TVL Growth
TVL is a key metric for measuring public blockchain growth, as it directly reflects the liquidity of on-chain assets and user activity. During Ethereum's DeFi Summer, TVL increased by over 100 times, and Solana experienced similar growth in 2023. Currently, TON's TVL is around $700 million. While it has experienced some retracement, its growth potential remains substantial.

  • Diversity of the DEX and DeFi Ecosystem
The development of DEX and DeFi platforms on public blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum has fostered the diversity of on-chain interactions and contributed to the maturity of the ecosystem. The TON ecosystem, however, is still in its early stages in this regard, particularly in terms of DEX functionality. Enhancing the functionality of DEX platforms and enriching DeFi applications will be key to TON's future development.

4.Ton's Development Potential and Opportunities


Despite facing some challenges in the current market downturn, TON still holds significant development potential in the long-term growth trajectory of public blockchains. TON's performance and scalability are on par with Solana, but its ecosystem's DEX and DeFi functionalities remain underdeveloped. Fortunately, TON's developers and community are already working on solutions to address this issue.

For example, PixelSwap by LayerPixel is the first step taken to address the limitations of DEX within the TON ecosystem. By seamlessly integrating with Telegram Mini Apps, PixelSwap offers more refined trading functionalities, helping TON attract users more effectively. Additionally, drawing on the successful experiences of Solana and Ethereum, TON can further enrich its ecosystem applications, enhance DeFi functionalities, and boost its TVL and transaction volume.

5.Final Thoughts


Despite facing certain challenges, TON still holds the potential to become the next "Solana" based on the industry's development trends. With the market's supportive stance on cryptocurrency through favorable policies, TON may experience a second wave of growth driven by both policy and technological advancements. Much like Solana and Ethereum, TON will go through a cycle from stagnation to prosperity. As long as its ecosystem continues to evolve and its DEX and DeFi functionalities are enhanced, the future of TON remains promising.

For investors looking to capitalize on TON's future growth opportunities, choosing a reliable and efficient trading platform is crucial. MEXC, known for its ultra-low fees and exceptional liquidity, is highly regarded in the industry. Here, you can trade TON and a wide range of assets within its ecosystem easily while enjoying an efficient trading experience and top-tier security. By choosing MEXC, you can stay aligned with market trends, accurately seize investment opportunities in TON, and make your cryptocurrency investments smoother and more efficient!

How to Trade TON on MEXC:

APP

Step 1: Log in to the MEXC App and tap on [Trade].
Step 2: Tap [Spot], then select [TON/USDT] in the main zone, or search for [TON/USDT] directly.
Step 3: Tap on [Buy TON].


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus