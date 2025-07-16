Buy MX in One Minute









MX is the native utility token issued by MEXC. Holding MX allows users to participate in platform events such as Launchpool and Kickstarter, where users can receive project token airdrops and other rewards. Additionally, MX can be used to offset fees, with a 20% discount on trading fees. If users hold ≥ 500 MX in their Spot account for the last 24 hours, they can enjoy a 50% discount on both Spot and Futures trading fees.









To purchase MX Tokens, users need to make sure they have USDT, USDC, BTC, or ETH in their Spot account, as these are currently the only four tokens available for trading in MX-related trading pairs on the MEXC platform.

If they do not have any of these tokens, they can either purchase USDT with fiat currency or deposit it to the MEXC platform from another exchange.









Visit and log in to the official MEXC website, hover the cursor over [Spot] at the top of the page, and select [Spot]. Type "MX" into the search bar on the right, and find the MX/USDT trading pair.









Below the K-line chart, enter the desired amount and price to buy MX. Click on [Buy MX] to complete the purchase and wait for the order to be executed on the market.













On the homepage of the MEXC App, tap on [Markets] at the bottom and then select [Spot]. Tap on [MX/USDT] (users can also use the search bar to search for it) to enter the K-line chart page for MX/USDT. Then, tap on [Buy].





Enter the desired amount and price to buy MX. Tap on [Buy MX] to complete the transaction and wait for the order to be executed.













Holding MX allows users to participate in platform events for free, such as Launchpool and Kickstarter. Launchpool is an airdrop event where users stake specified tokens to receive airdrops of popular or newly listed cryptocurrencies. Kickstarter is a pre-listing event initiated by MEXC, where users can stake MX to participate and receive free airdrops. We will use Kickstarter here as an example for further explanation.





On the MEXC website's homepage, click on [Events] - [Kickstarter].









On the event page, click on [Quick Commit] to participate in all the ongoing Kickstarter events. After successful participation, simply wait for the rewards to be distributed.









Generally, to participate in Kickstarter events, users need to hold a minimum of 5 MX tokens for the last 24 hours. The MX tokens will not be locked and can still be used for trading.



