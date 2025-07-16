1. What Are the Benefits of Holding MX? MX is the native utility token issued by MEXC. Holding MX allows users to participate in platform events such as Launchpool and Kickstarter, where users can1. What Are the Benefits of Holding MX? MX is the native utility token issued by MEXC. Holding MX allows users to participate in platform events such as Launchpool and Kickstarter, where users can
Learn/MX Zone/Hot Topics Analysis/Buy MX in One Minute

Buy MX in One Minute

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot#MX#Beginners
MX Token
MX$2.1507+0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006797-1.79%
USDCoin
USDC$1--%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,607.75+0.23%
Ethereum
ETH$3,547.41+3.07%

1. What Are the Benefits of Holding MX?


MX is the native utility token issued by MEXC. Holding MX allows users to participate in platform events such as Launchpool and Kickstarter, where users can receive project token airdrops and other rewards. Additionally, MX can be used to offset fees, with a 20% discount on trading fees. If users hold ≥ 500 MX in their Spot account for the last 24 hours, they can enjoy a 50% discount on both Spot and Futures trading fees.

2. How To Buy MX Tokens?


To purchase MX Tokens, users need to make sure they have USDT, USDC, BTC, or ETH in their Spot account, as these are currently the only four tokens available for trading in MX-related trading pairs on the MEXC platform.
If they do not have any of these tokens, they can either purchase USDT with fiat currency or deposit it to the MEXC platform from another exchange.

2.1 On the Website


Visit and log in to the official MEXC website, hover the cursor over [Spot] at the top of the page, and select [Spot]. Type "MX" into the search bar on the right, and find the MX/USDT trading pair.


Below the K-line chart, enter the desired amount and price to buy MX. Click on [Buy MX] to complete the purchase and wait for the order to be executed on the market.


2.2 On the App


On the homepage of the MEXC App, tap on [Markets] at the bottom and then select [Spot]. Tap on [MX/USDT] (users can also use the search bar to search for it) to enter the K-line chart page for MX/USDT. Then, tap on [Buy].

Enter the desired amount and price to buy MX. Tap on [Buy MX] to complete the transaction and wait for the order to be executed.


3. How To Participate in Platform Events by Holding MX?


Holding MX allows users to participate in platform events for free, such as Launchpool and Kickstarter. Launchpool is an airdrop event where users stake specified tokens to receive airdrops of popular or newly listed cryptocurrencies. Kickstarter is a pre-listing event initiated by MEXC, where users can stake MX to participate and receive free airdrops. We will use Kickstarter here as an example for further explanation.

On the MEXC website's homepage, click on [Events] - [Kickstarter].


On the event page, click on [Quick Commit] to participate in all the ongoing Kickstarter events. After successful participation, simply wait for the rewards to be distributed.


Generally, to participate in Kickstarter events, users need to hold a minimum of 5 MX tokens for the last 24 hours. The MX tokens will not be locked and can still be used for trading.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus