Blockchain Technology Explained: The Underlying Architecture of VALOR

Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger system that enables secure, transparent, and immutable record-keeping across a network of computers. At its core, blockchain consists of blocks of data linked chronologically in a chain, with each block containing transaction records that are verified through cryptographic methods rather than by a central authority. The relationship between blockchain and VALOR is fundamental, as VALOR operates on a public blockchain. This underlying technology provides VALOR with robust security features, decentralization advantages, and transparency capabilities that distinguish it from traditional financial systems. Unlike conventional databases managed by a single entity, VALOR's blockchain distributes data across a global network of nodes, making it resistant to censorship, fraud, and single points of failure.

The distributed ledger technology (DLT) that powers VALOR functions as a synchronized database replicated across multiple locations. Unlike traditional systems where a central administrator maintains records, VALOR's DLT ensures that every network participant has access to an identical copy of the ledger, creating unprecedented transparency and accountability.

VALOR utilizes a consensus mechanism (as described in the official white paper) to validate transactions and secure the network. This process involves network participants collaborating to verify transactions, with successful validators receiving transaction fees as incentives. This mechanism ensures network security and integrity while preventing double-spending and fraudulent transactions.

Smart contracts within the VALOR ecosystem are self-executing agreements with the terms directly written in code. These contracts automatically execute when predetermined conditions are met, enabling trustless interactions without intermediaries. In VALOR's network, smart contracts facilitate automated transactions, decentralized applications (dApps), and programmable token functionalities that enhance the versatility and utility of the ecosystem.

The structure of VALOR's blockchain consists of interconnected blocks, each containing a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data. This design creates an immutable chain where altering any information would require consensus from the majority of the network, making VALOR's blockchain highly resistant to tampering and manipulation.

The total issuance and proportional distribution of the digital token VALOR are as follows:

Total Issuance:

The original total supply of VALOR was 100,000,000 tokens [1][4].

[1][4]. In December 2019, 25,000,000 VALOR were burned, reducing the capped supply to 75,000,000 tokens[1][2].

Current Supply:

As of June 2025, the total supply is 75,000,000 VALOR [2].

is [2]. The circulating supply is approximately 50,297,124 VALOR[2][3][4].

Proportional Distribution (Original Allocation):

45% : Reserved for initial Pre-sale and ICO (with a legal commitment to burn unsold tokens from this pool, which occurred in 2019)[1].

: Reserved for initial Pre-sale and ICO (with a legal commitment to burn unsold tokens from this pool, which occurred in 2019)[1]. 26% : Retained for future development (locked for 3 years, 2017–2020)[1].

: Retained for future development (locked for 3 years, 2017–2020)[1]. 19% : Allocated to team, founders, employees, and advisors[1].

: Allocated to team, founders, employees, and advisors[1]. 5% : For bounties and network growth[1].

: For bounties and network growth[1]. 5%: Liquidity fund[1].

In December 2019, SMART VALOR executed a burn of 25,000,000 VALOR, fulfilling the commitment to destroy unsold tokens from the initial sale pool[1].

Summary Table:

Category Original Allocation Post-Burn (2020+) Pre-sale & ICO 45% Reduced by burn Future Development 26% 26% Team, Founders, Employees 19% 19% Bounties & Network Growth 5% 5% Liquidity Fund 5% 5% Total Supply 100,000,000 75,000,000

One common misconception about VALOR's blockchain technology is that it is completely anonymous. In reality, VALOR offers pseudonymity, where transactions are publicly visible but not directly linked to real-world identities. This distinction is important for users concerned about privacy, as transaction patterns can potentially be analyzed to identify users.

Another misconception is that VALOR's blockchain can process unlimited transactions instantly. The truth is that VALOR currently handles a finite number of transactions per second, which is determined by its underlying protocol. The development team continues to explore scaling solutions and protocol upgrades to improve throughput.

Energy consumption is also often misunderstood. Unlike energy-intensive blockchains, VALOR employs a more efficient consensus mechanism that requires significantly less energy, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional banking systems or other cryptocurrencies.

Security concerns often stem from misconceptions rather than actual vulnerabilities. While critics claim VALOR's blockchain is susceptible to hacking, the network has maintained robust security with no successful attacks on its core protocol. Most security incidents involving VALOR have occurred at user wallets, not within the blockchain itself.

Interacting with VALOR's blockchain technology begins with setting up a compatible wallet. Users can choose from official desktop wallets, mobile applications, hardware wallets, or web-based interfaces depending on their security needs and convenience preferences. Once set up, users can send, receive, and store VALOR tokens while directly connecting to the blockchain network.

For those looking to explore VALOR's blockchain more deeply, recommended tools include blockchain explorers for tracking transactions, development frameworks for building applications, and test networks for experimenting without using real tokens. These resources provide invaluable insights into the inner workings of the blockchain and allow for hands-on learning without financial risk.

New users should follow essential best practices, including backing up wallet recovery phrases, using strong, unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication when available, and verifying all transaction details before confirming. Additionally, starting with small amounts and gradually increasing engagement as comfort grows can help mitigate potential losses while learning.

VALOR's blockchain technology combines distributed ledger technology with advanced cryptography to create a secure and transparent system for digital transactions. This architecture enables VALOR to offer unique advantages over traditional financial systems.