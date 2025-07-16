Bitcoin's Resurgence and Altcoins' Struggle: Navigating the New Crypto Market Cycle

The cryptocurrency market is known for its cyclical volatility, with each bull and bear phase influenced by a complex web of factors. Over the past few years, we have witnessed multiple cycles of explosive growth followed by deep corrections, shaping the experiences of investors worldwide. As we enter the 2024-2025 period, the crypto market embarks on a new cycle, yet its trajectory differs significantly from past trends. Notably, the anticipated policy support from the Trump administration has not materialized, and a strong U.S. dollar coupled with a weak stock market has triggered heightened market fluctuations. While Bitcoin (*URLS-BTC_USDT*) has shown signs of recovery, the altcoin market remains sluggish, with many tokens hitting multi-year lows. This raises a critical question for investors: Is the bull market still intact, and can altcoins make a comeback?













Since Bitcoin's inception in 2009, the cryptocurrency market has followed a cyclical pattern, typically consisting of four key phases:

Correction/Bear Market: Market sentiment turns pessimistic, leading to profit-taking, reduced liquidity, and significant price corrections. Speculative assets suffer the most, often experiencing steep losses.

Euphoria/Peak: Optimism dominates, speculation surges, and asset prices skyrocket. New projects flood the market, drawing in investors who overlook risks, causing inflated valuations.

Expansion/Bull Market: A revival in investor confidence drives capital inflows, with leading assets like Bitcoin and Ether spearheading market growth.

Accumulation Phase: Toward the end of a bear market, institutional and long-term investors accumulate quality assets at lower prices, preparing for the next market uptrend.

Historical data confirms this pattern across multiple cycles, from Bitcoin's meteoric rise in 2013 to the ICO frenzy of 2017 and the DeFi and NFT boom of 2021. However, as we enter the 2024 market cycle, several structural changes are reshaping the market in unprecedented ways.









Compared to previous market cycles, the current cycle exhibits several notable differences, particularly in participant structure and market dynamics. Institutional capital has become one of the primary forces driving market trends, reshaping the way the crypto market operates. This shift has not only influenced Bitcoin's performance but has also had a profound impact on the broader crypto ecosystem.





A defining feature of the 2024–2025 cycle is the growing presence of institutional investors, reshaping market dynamics in several key ways:

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Approval: The U.S. approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs has significantly lowered barriers for traditional financial institutions, enabling trillions of dollars to flow into Bitcoin through regulated channels.

Bitcoin Recognized as an Institutional Asset: Major corporations, sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds have integrated Bitcoin into their portfolios, further solidifying its status as "digital gold."

Mature Derivatives Market: The growth of Bitcoin futures and options has reduced volatility and stabilized price trends.





As institutional capital continues to favor Bitcoin, its dominance in the market has strengthened, inadvertently drawing liquidity away from the altcoin sector.





Historically, altcoins have often outperformed Bitcoin during bull runs, with many achieving exponential gains. However, this cycle presents new challenges:

Supply Overload: According to Dune Analytics, as of January 2025, there are over 36.4 million cryptocurrencies in circulation—a stark contrast to just 3,000 in 2017–2018—making it harder for individual altcoins to attract substantial liquidity.

Memecoin Saturation: While past cycles saw only a handful of successful memecoins like Dogecoin (*URLS-DOGE_USDT*) and Shiba Inu (*URLS-SHIB_USDT*) gained traction. Now, new memecoins, such as *URLS-REDO_USDT* and *URLS-GOAT_USDT*, emerge daily, further fragmenting investor attention.

Overcrowding of Layer 1 & Layer 2 Projects: The rise of platforms like Solana (*URLS-SOL_USDT*), Avalanche (*URLS-AVAX_USDT*), Arbitrum (*URLS-ARB_USDT*), and Optimism (*URLS-OP_USDT*) has created an oversaturated market, diluting capital distribution.





As a result, while some high-quality altcoins continue to perform well, the broad-based rally seen in past cycles appears increasingly unlikely.









Retail investors have also shifted their focus away from traditional exchanges, gravitating toward decentralized platforms:

Pump.fun and the Memecoin Craze: Platforms like Pump.fun allow users to create Solana-based tokens instantly, fueling speculative trading and absorbing significant liquidity from the broader market.

Faster Capital Rotation: Speculative funds now rapidly rotate between assets, with some memecoins experiencing boom-and-bust cycles within hours, making sustained altcoin rallies more difficult.









As of January 2025, Pump.fun's revenue has surpassed $116.72 million, exceeding that of Solana ($116.46 million) and Ethereum ($107.64 million), underscoring its growing influence on market dynamics.









Given these shifts, investors must adapt their strategies to thrive in this evolving landscape:

Bitcoin Remains the Safest Bet: With institutional backing and increasing adoption, Bitcoin remains the most stable and predictable asset in the crypto space.

Selective Altcoin Investments: Unlike previous cycles, where all altcoins benefited from market upswings, only projects with strong fundamentals, sustainable tokenomics, and active communities will likely succeed.

Understanding Retail Trends: The rise of on-chain speculative trading and new DeFi models means traders must stay informed about emerging trends, such as memecoins and decentralized finance innovations.









While the crypto market still follows a cyclical structure, the 2024–2025 cycle has introduced unique dynamics. Institutional capital, an oversaturated altcoin market, and shifting retail investment behavior are redefining how investors should approach the space. Understanding these trends and aligning investment strategies accordingly will be crucial for successfully navigating this new phase.





MEXC provides traders with a robust platform featuring diverse digital assets, high liquidity, and advanced trading tools to help them capitalize on market opportunities. Whether investing in Bitcoin, altcoins, or innovative projects, MEXC offers a reliable and efficient trading environment for all market conditions.





Disclaimer: This article does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, or accounting advice. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not endorse any investment decision. Investors should fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution in their trading activities.