In August, the cryptocurrency market experienced an overall sluggish performance. The broader market trend fluctuated frequently, swinging between pullbacks and rebounds, ultimately showing a slight
August MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
In August, the cryptocurrency market experienced an overall sluggish performance. The broader market trend fluctuated frequently, swinging between pullbacks and rebounds, ultimately showing a slight decline compared to the previous month. This broader market downturn had an impact on the price of MX tokens, which experienced minor fluctuations around the 3.7 USDT mark throughout August. Despite this, compared to the price of 2.6 USDT at the beginning of the year, MX has still achieved an impressive increase of approximately 42.3% year-to-date.

It is evident that holding MX tokens long-term can yield significant returns as the token's value appreciates. Beyond price gains, MEXC also offers exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders, providing additional opportunities to earn rewards. To learn more about the benefits of holding MX, be sure to check out the article titled "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. August MX Zone Events Report


In August 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 120 airdrop events and distributed rewards worth over $6.34 million, with an APY as high as 42%.

According to MEXC platform statistics, as shown in the table below, the top five tokens in August's airdrop events all saw price increases of over 100%. Among them, the token ORDER had the highest growth, reaching an impressive 761.5%. Additionally, in the token growth comparison, the top three tokens all saw increases exceeding 120%, with HF and EDLC tokens rising by 139.92% and 124.76%, respectively. For more detailed information on token price increases, you can refer to the table below.

Top 5 Outstanding Tokens of August 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of Aug 31)
ORDER
2024/8/26
761.50%
HF
2024/8/20
139.92%
EDLC
2024/8/1
124.76%
DEOD
2024/8/12
113.30%
RFRM
2024/8/29
105.00%

2. How to Participate in Token Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. You can register to participate in these events if you hold at least 1,000 MX tokens.

Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Buy MX


If you are not an MX holder currently but wish to participate in Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase and hold at least 1,000 MX tokens on the MEXC platform. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer to "Buy MX in One Minute" and follow the steps in the tutorial.

In addition to gaining free access to airdrop events, holding MX tokens also entitles you to discounts on trading fees. As an MX holder, you can use MX to offset trading fees for spot and USDT-M futures, enjoying a 20% discount. Additionally, if you have held at least 1,000 MX tokens in your spot account for the past 1 days, you can benefit from a 50% discount on trading fees.

The MEXC trading platform attracts a wide range of users with its wide variety of tokens and fast listing speed. Users love the platform for its deep liquidity, smooth user experience, security, stability, and prompt customer service responses. The MEXC platform always adheres to the principle of "Users First," striving to create a safe, stable, and reliable trading environment for its users.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


