Recently, the owner of Kabosu, the famous Shiba Inu who inspired DOGE, posted an exciting message on social media: they adopted a new Shiba Inu named Neiro. This news immediately attracted widespreadRecently, the owner of Kabosu, the famous Shiba Inu who inspired DOGE, posted an exciting message on social media: they adopted a new Shiba Inu named Neiro. This news immediately attracted widespread
Learn/Market Insights/Hot Topic Analysis/Animal-Them...uts on MEXC

Animal-Themed Meme Coins Surge Again as Neiro Debuts on MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot#Industry Buzz
Memecoin
MEME$0.00154-0.83%
SURGE
SURGE$0.0605+101.66%
Neiro
NEIRO$0.000341-1.50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000499-2.91%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17652+2.30%

Recently, the owner of Kabosu, the famous Shiba Inu who inspired DOGE, posted an exciting message on social media: they adopted a new Shiba Inu named Neiro. This news immediately attracted widespread attention in the cryptocurrency community and sparked the creation of numerous Meme coins with the same name.

Among the many Neiro tokens, the MEXC platform was the first to list NEIRO, the largest Neiro token by market value, and to offer NEIRO futures trading, quickly gaining a market edge. Subsequently, MEXC launched several other similarly named projects with significant market caps, such as NEIROETH and BABYNEIRO, creating substantial wealth effects.

1. Emergence of Numerous Neiro Concept Tokens


On May 24 this year, Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who was the prototype for the largest Meme project DOGE, passed away, drawing widespread attention in the crypto industry. On that day, the price of DOGE tokens fell by more than 8%, with the market value declining by over $1.2 billion. Currently, DOGE remains the highest market cap project in the Meme sector, reaching $18.4 billion.

Over two months later, on July 28, Kabosu's owner updated that they had adopted a new Shiba Inu. Subsequently, the DAO organization Own the Doge, which holds the copyright to Kabosu-related images, commented: "Much wow, welcome to the family Neiro."

(Photo of the New Shiba Inu)

With the establishment of the new Shiba Inu Neiro's name, dozens of Meme projects with the same name emerged in the crypto market across different blockchain networks, creating a dizzying array. Some of these projects were scams, where users could not sell after buying, or the project committed "rug pull," causing significant losses to investors.

Seeing the market demand for trading, the MEXC listing team conducted a comprehensive review of multiple Neiro tokens and ultimately decided to list the one with the highest market value and liquidity—NEIRO on the Solana blockchain. According to the official announcement, MEXC listed NEIRO for spot trading on July 28 at 06:00 (UTC), just a few hours after the new Shiba Inu's name was confirmed, making MEXC the first centralized platform to list NEIRO.

(MEXC's Announcement on NEIRO Listing)（MEXC上線NEIRO公告）

Data shows that after NEIRO was listed on MEXC, its price surged from the opening price of $0.02 to $0.085, an increase of over 300%, and its 24-hour trading volume exceeded $10 million, the highest among all centralized exchanges. Additionally, MEXC opened NEIRO futures trading on July 29, providing investors with more trading options and becoming the only platform to offer NEIRO derivatives trading.

(MEXC Opened NEIRO Futures Trading. Image Source: CoinGecko)

Many crypto investors praised MEXC's move to list NEIRO. Investor Monir said, "This is the real deal $NEIRO we've all been waiting for. Mad props to MEXC for listing the OG." Investor Alex stated that MEXC always captures market trends and that the NEIRO token listing once again proves their keen sense and quick response. Another investor, Lily, said that she has always been looking for promising new Meme coins, and NEIRO's listing on MEXC presents her with great investment opportunities.


In fact, besides NEIRO, other similarly named Meme projects also garnered some attention in the market, and after evaluation, MEXC listed NEIROETH and BABYNEIRO, both creating significant wealth effects.

Crypto news agency Whale Insider, with nearly 300,000 followers, reported that NEIROETH's price surged 235% after being listed on MEXC.


2. Neiro Propels Animal-Themed Meme Coin Trend Neiro


With the rise of Neiro concept tokens, many people share a common question: Can Neiro take over DOGE's mantle as the new king of Meme coins?

The answer may not be objective, as these similarly named projects may find it hard to surpass DOGE's current market cap of over $18 billion. In fact, Neiro's owner has previously clarified that they do not endorse the current Neiro concept tokens. "I see many tokens related to Kabosu and Neiro. To clarify, I do not endorse any crypto project except @ownthedoge $dog because they own the original Doge photo and IP (which I gave to them) and are committed to doing only good everyday, charitable works, and Doge culture."

Of course, this alone cannot negate the value of Neiro concept tokens, as crypto trading is influenced by various factors. As long as there is hype, topicality, or cultural connotation, Meme projects have certain speculative space. Whether it was the news of Kabosu's previous death or the adoption of the new Shiba Inu Neiro, they both garnered significant attention in a short period, driving a double increase in market heat and liquidity.

In fact, the emergence of Neiro concept tokens has once again sparked a trend of animal-themed Meme coins on Solana and Ethereum networks, especially cat and dog-themed projects, leading the way in trading volume.

From a cultural dissemination perspective, animal-themed Meme coins are not just investment tokens but also cultural phenomena. They often originate from popular topics on the internet and social media, with strong transmission power and community support. The spirit conveyed by these Meme coins is not only entertainment and humor but also decentralization, community power, and innovation. They allow more people to understand and participate in the world of cryptocurrency, promoting the popularity and development of the entire industry. Take Doge, for example; it started as a joke, but through community power and continuous development, it eventually became a cryptocurrency with practical applications and broad recognition.

For investors interested in animal-themed Meme coins, it is undoubtedly an ideal choice to trade on the MEXC platform. Not only does the platform offer a wide variety of trading pairs and an efficient trading environment, but it also provides various benefits: some trading pairs are fee-free, and platform token holders can receive token airdrops for free.

Currently, MEXC has listed dozens of animal-themed Meme coins such as FWOG, DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, Catgirl (CATGIRL), CateCoin (CATE), greatly meeting users' trading needs.

3. Conclusion


The successful listing of NEIRO and the resurgence of animal-themed Meme coins demonstrate the vitality and potential of the cryptocurrency market. For investors, this is both a market full of opportunities and one that requires careful actions. By choosing quality platforms like MEXC, investors can better grasp market dynamics and achieve investment goals.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus