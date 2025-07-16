Spot trading fees refer to the costs incurred when buying or selling cryptocurrencies in the spot market, which vary among different trading platforms. Comparing the spot trading fee rates ofSpot trading fees refer to the costs incurred when buying or selling cryptocurrencies in the spot market, which vary among different trading platforms. Comparing the spot trading fee rates of
Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Spot trading fees refer to the costs incurred when buying or selling cryptocurrencies in the spot market, which vary among different trading platforms. Comparing the spot trading fee rates of different platforms and choosing one with relatively lower fees can help reduce trading costs.

Spot Trading Fees on the MEXC platform


1. Spot Trading Fees Under Normal Circumstances


The spot trading fee rates on the MEXC platform are 0% for makers and 0.05% for takers.

MEXC currently maintains a 0% trading fee rate for some popular trading pairs, including XRP/USDT, XRP/USDC.

2. 50% Spot Trading Fee Discount for MX Holders


If you are a holder of MX who holds a minimum of 500 MX in your spot account for 1 consecutive days, you can enjoy a 50% discount on spot trading fees.

The quantity of MX in your account is determined based on platform snapshots. Three snapshots are taken at random times every day, and the lowest quantity captured among these snapshots is used to determine whether the conditions are met for that day. Once the valid quantity and number of days meet the conditions, benefits will automatically start from 00:00 (UTC+8) on the following day. Please note that there may be some delay in data statistics.


3. Spot Trading Fees When MX Deduction is Enabled


If you enable the MX Deduction feature before spot trading, you can enjoy a 20% discount. When your available MX is insufficient to cover the trading fees, the system will automatically switch to applying the platform's default fee rates.

At the bottom section of the official MEXC website's homepage, click [Fees] to enter the trading fee rates page. On the Fees page, click [Get up to a 50% trading fee discount], and then click [Enable Now] next to "Trading Fee 20% Discount" to set up.


Please note that if you meet the MX holding requirements for the trading fee discount and have also enabled the MX Deduction feature, the platform will apply the higher discount. In other words, the discount for holding MX will be applied. The discount for holding MX and the discount associated with MX Deduction cannot be applied simultaneously.

If you do not meet the MX holding requirements for the discount but have enabled the MX Deduction feature, the discount associated with MX Deduction will be applied when the system calculates your spot trading fees.

4. Comparing Spot Trading Fee Rates Under Different Conditions


The spot trading fee rates under the aforementioned conditions can be summarized as follows:

Default Fee Rate
Fee Rate Associated With MX Deduction
Discounted Fee Rate for Holding MX
Maker
0%
0%
0%
Taker
0.05%
0.04%
0.025%

For more details about MEXC's trading fee rates, please visit https://www.mexc.com/fee. Fee rates may vary by country or region. Please refer to the rates displayed on the fee rates page.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn is for informational reference only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure a thorough understanding of the risks involved and invest prudently. Users are solely responsible for their investment decisions, and this platform disclaims any responsibility for user investment activities.


