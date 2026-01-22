ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesGOLDEarnEvents
More
Learn How to Buy RISE (RISE) on MEXC with Pound Sterling. Guide for Buyers in United Kingdom via Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, or P2P. Visit today!Learn How to Buy RISE (RISE) on MEXC with Pound Sterling. Guide for Buyers in United Kingdom via Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, or P2P. Visit today!

More About RISE

RISE Price Info

What is RISE

RISE Tokenomics

RISE Price Forecast

RISE History

RISE Buying Guide

RISE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RISE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

RISE

How to Buy RISE (RISE) in United Kingdom

MEXC is here to help you take your first step toward crypto literacy. Explore our guide on how to buy RISE (RISE) on centralised exchanges like MEXC.
$0.0053
$0.0053$0.0053
+0.13%
Get the full picture! Check out RISE prices and charts.

How to Buy RISE (RISE) in United Kingdom

Learn how to buy RISE (RISE) on MEXC with ease. This guide covers how to buyRISEon MEXC and start trading RISE on a crypto platform trusted by millions.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 2542 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and RISE will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy RISE (RISE) Guide

Why Buy RISE with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy RISE.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy RISE with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy RISE with MEXC today.

Buy RISE with 100+ Payment Methods

MEXC supports over 100 payment options, making it easy to buy RISE (RISE) from anywhere in the world. Whether you prefer traditional methods or local payment channels, you'll find a method that suits your needs. Explore different payment methods on how to buy crypto at MEXC now!

Top 3 Payment Methods for Buying RISE in United Kingdom with GBP

Credit/Debit Cards

Credit/Debit Cards

Buy RISE instantly using Visa or Mastercard. This is the fastest and most secure option for crypto traders. It requires only a completed KYC verification.

Bank Transfers

Bank Transfers

It is ideal to buy crypto via bank transfer for larger RISE purchases! It offers reliable settlement through global rails like SEPA, SWIFT, and local networks depending on your region.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Use MEXC's P2P marketplace to buy RISE directly from other users with your preferred local currency. Funds are held securely in escrow and released only when payment is confirmed, usually within 30 minutes.

Other Local Payment Options

Other Local Payment Options

MEXC also supports regional methods such as PIX, PayNow, GCash, and more, depending on your country. Buy Crypto Instantly in 3 Easy Steps!

No matter the method, your transactions are protected with multi-layered security protocols and real-time rate locking. MEXC ensures that buying RISE is safe, fast, and accessible.

Where to Buy RISE (RISE)

You might be wondering where you can buy RISE (RISE) easily. Well, the answer depends on your payment preferences and trading experience. You can buy RISE on a cryptocurrency platform using methods like credit card, Apple Pay, or bank transfer. Alternatively, you can also buy RISE on-chain via DEX or P2P!

Centralised Exchanges (CEX)—Where Beginners Begin Their Crypto Journey
Decentralised Exchanges (DEX) - Advanced Users Who Prioritise Control
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Platforms—Flexible Users with Risk Management

Centralised Exchanges (CEX)—Where Beginners Begin Their Crypto Journey

Centralised exchanges like MEXC are often the most beginner-friendly solution. You can buy RISE directly using credit cards, Apple Pay, bank transfers, or stablecoins. CEXs also offer transparent pricing, advanced security, and access to tools like real-time RISE price charts and trading history.

How to Buy via CEX:

  1. Step 1
    Join MEXC

    Create an account and complete identity verification (KYC).

  2. Step 2
    Deposit

    Deposit funds using fiat or cryptocurrency.

  3. Step 3
    Search

    Search for RISE in the trading section.

  4. Step 4
    Trade

    Place an order to buy at the market or limit price.

Decentralised Exchanges (DEX) - Advanced Users Who Prioritise Control

You can also buy RISE on decentralised exchanges if it's available on-chain. DEXs like MEXC's DEX+, Uniswap, PancakeSwap allow direct wallet-to-wallet trading without intermediaries, though you'll need to manage things like gas fees and slippage.

How to Buy via DEX:

  1. Step 1
    Set Up Wallet

    Install a Web3 wallet like MetaMask and fund it with the supported base token (e.g., ETH or BNB).

  2. Step 2
    Connect

    Visit a DEX platform and connect your wallet.

  3. Step 3
    Swap

    Search for RISE and confirm the token contract.

  4. Step 4
    Confirm Trade

    Enter the amount, review slippage, and approve the transaction on-chain.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Platforms—Flexible Users with Risk Management

If you're looking to buy RISE using local payment methods, P2P platforms are a great option. MEXC's P2P marketplace lets you buy crypto directly from verified users with support for bank transfers, e-wallets, or even cash.

How to Buy via P2P:

  1. Step 1
    Get MEXC

    Create a free MEXC account and complete KYC Verification.

  2. Step 2
    Go to P2P

    Visit the P2P section and select your local currency.

  3. Step 3
    Choose Seller

    Pick a verified seller that supports your payment method.

  4. Step 4
    Complete Payment

    Pay directly, and the crypto is released to your MEXC wallet upon confirmation.

If you are searching for where is the best place to buy RISE (RISE), centralised platforms like MEXC offer the easiest and most secure route, especially if you're using a credit card, Apple Pay, or fiat. DEXs provide flexibility for on-chain users, while P2P suits those needing local currency support.
No matter your choice, create your free account to get started confidently with MEXC today.

RISE (RISE) Information

Infinity Rising is an open-world sandbox MMO and multiverse simulator, set between the nation in the sky, the broken Earth below, and the worlds which lie beyond. Explore, survive, gather, craft, build, trade, and defend your life in the sky.

Block Explorer:https://basescan.org/token/0xf25620f89d0e23a8ba7b11ab3235b66268794196

More to Explore Today's Token Watchlist

Hot Tokens

BTC/USDT
BTC/USDT
Bitcoin
ETH/USDT
ETH/USDT
Ethereum
USDC/USDT
USDC/USDT
USDCoin
SOL/USDT
SOL/USDT
Solana
XMR/USDT
XMR/USDT
Monero
RIVER/USDT
RIVER/USDT
River
ELSA/USDT
ELSA/USDT
HeyElsa
FHE/USDT
FHE/USDT
MindNetwork FHE
VEREM/USDT
VEREM/USDT
Verified Emeralds
SKR/USDT
SKR/USDT
Seeker

Newest

DONT/USDT
DONT/USDT
DisclaimerCoin
0.00004811
+381.10%
IMU/USDT
IMU/USDT
Immunefi
0.009770
+225.66%
SENT/USDT
SENT/USDT
Sentient
0.02693
+169.30%
FIGHT/USDT
FIGHT/USDT
FIGHT
0.02414
+302.33%
SUMR/USDT
SUMR/USDT
Lazy Summer
0.01154
+8.86%

Video Guides on How to Buy RISE

Learning how to buy crypto is easier when you can see each step. Our beginner-friendly video tutorials walk you through the full process of buying RISE using card, bank transfer, or P2P. Each video is clear, secure, and easy to follow, perfect for visual learners.
Watch now and start investing in RISE on MEXC.

  • Video Guide: How to Buy RISE with a Debit / Credit Card

    Looking for the fastest way to buy RISE? Learn how to purchase RISE instantly using your debit or credit card on MEXC. This method is ideal for beginners seeking a quick and hassle-free experience.

  • Video Guide: How to Buy RISE with Fiat via P2P Trading

    Prefer to buy RISE directly from other users? Our P2P trading platform lets you exchange fiat for RISE securely using multiple payment methods. Watch this guide to learn how to buy crypto safely with MEXC P2P.

  • Video Guide: How to Buy RISE with Spot Trading

    Want full control over your RISE purchases? Spot trading allows you to buy RISE at market price or set limit orders for better deals. This video explains everything you need to know about trading BTC on MEXC Spot.

Buy RISE With Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying RISE (RISE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

Top 5 0-Fee Trading Pairs to Buy RISE in United Kingdom with GBP

Futures
Trading PairPriceChange
No Data
Spot
Trading PairPriceChange
No Data

Start buying RISE today—and enjoy more crypto with fewer fees.

RISERISE Price
$0.0053
$0.0053$0.0053
+0.13%
In the past 24 hours, MEXC users bought 0.000 RISE, totalling 0.000 USDT.

Comprehensive Liquidity

    Data Source: Official public data from various exchanges |
    Third-Party Liquidity Analysis:
    TokenInsight
    Simplicity Group

    Recommended Buying RISE (RISE) in United Kingdom

    RISE, a decentralised ecosystem token, is making waves among crypto enthusiasts in the United Kingdom. Its primary role is to incentivise participation in the network, and those asking themselves how to buy RISE can do so directly on MEXC. UK traders have the advantage of GBP trading pairs, offering seamless and transparent transactions.

    Understanding how to buy RISE isn't just about purchasing, but also about strategic management. UK users can consider Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) in GBP to mitigate the risk of price volatility. MEXC also offers opportunities to balance your portfolio, engage in or participate in events. UK traders can deposit funds through various methods, including bank transfer, debit card, and Faster Payments. Remember, as with any investment, buying RISE comes with risks, so it's essential to make informed decisions.

    Quick Summary for UK Users:
    - Buy RISE on MEXC with GBP
    - Consider DCA to manage risk
    - Use bank transfer, debit card, Faster Payments
    - Balance portfolio, stake, participate in events

    Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

    How to Store Your RISE Safely

    After buying RISE (RISE), securing your assets is the next important step. Luckily, storing a token is quite easy.

    Storage Options on MEXC:

    MEXC Wallet

    Your RISE is automatically stored in your MEXC account wallet. Funds are protected with two-factor authentication (2FA), advanced encryption, and cold storage infrastructure.

    External Wallets

    You can also withdraw RISE to a personal wallet for full control. This includes software wallets (e.g., MetaMask, Trust Wallet) for everyday access or cold wallets (e.g., Ledger, Trezor) for offline, long-term storage with maximum security.

    Storing crypto in a cold wallet keeps your private keys offline, reducing the risk of hacks or phishing attacks. It's a preferred option for users planning to hold long term.

    Choose the method that best fits your goals. MEXC supports both convenience and control.

    Explore More About RISE

    RISE Price
    RISE Price

    Learn more about RISE (RISE) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.

    RISE Price Prediction
    RISE Price Prediction

    Explore RISE forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where RISE may be headed.

    MEXC Converter
    MEXC Converter

    Convert RISE instantly into USDT, BTC, or other major tokens using MEXC's Converter tool. It is perfect for fast, one-click conversions with clear rates and zero slippage.

    Each method is backed by MEXC's advanced security systems, real-time execution engine, and 24/7 Customer Service—so you can sell RISE with confidence.

    What Can You Do After Buying RISE Tokens?

    Once you've purchased your crypto, the opportunities at MEXC are limitless. Whether you want to trade in the Spot market, explore Futures trading, or earn exclusive rewards, MEXC provides a wide range of features to enhance your crypto experience.

    • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

      Explore the MEXC Spot Market

      Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

      Futures Trading

      Futures Trading

      Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

    • MEXC Launchpool

      MEXC Launchpool

      Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

      MEXC Pre-Market

      MEXC Pre-Market

      Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

    All the MEXC features you need are backed by top-notched security and 24/7 support. Explore the latest RISE (RISE) price, check upcoming RISE price predictions, or dive into its RISE historical performance today!

    Crypto Asset Risks You Should Know Before Investing

    Investing in crypto assets can offer high potential returns, but it also comes with significant risks. It's important to understand these risks before buying RISE or any other cryptocurrency.

    Key Trading Risks to Consider:

    Volatility
    Crypto prices can fluctuate sharply in short periods, impacting your investment value.
    Regulatory Uncertainty
    Changes in government regulations or lack of investor protections can affect access and legality.
    Liquidity Risk
    Some tokens may have low trading volume, making them harder to buy or sell at stable prices.
    Complexity
    Crypto systems can be difficult to understand, especially for beginners, which may lead to poor decision-making.
    Scams & Unrealistic Claims
    Always be cautious of guarantees, fake giveaways, or offers that sound too good to be true.
    Centralisation Risk
    Relying too heavily on a single asset or category can expose you to higher losses.

    Before investing in RISE, make sure to do your own research (DYOR) and understand both the project and the market conditions. Informed decisions lead to better outcomes. Learn more now at MEXC's Crypto Pulse and check the RISE (RISE) Price today!

    Hot News

    Trading Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Robinhood vs. Crypto Futures

    For years, "BABA" and "Robinhood" have been a popular combination for retail investors. Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) is often the first stop for US investors seeking exposure to the Chinese tech sector. However, as the lines between traditional finance and crypto blur, a new trend is emerging. Active
    January 22, 2026

    Futu Stock (FUTU) Trading Guide: Analyzing the "China Tech" Barometer in 2026

    Futu Holdings (Nasdaq: FUTU) has established itself as more than just a brokerage; for many global investors, Futu stock serves as a high-beta proxy for the entire Chinese technology and fintech sector. Whether you are a long-term investor or a short-term day trader, understanding the mechanics
    January 21, 2026

    Why Is Meta Stock Down? Key Reasons Behind the Drop ( 2026)

    Meta Platforms (META) has faced selling pressure in early 2026, leaving many investors asking: Why is Meta stock down? Despite strong fundamental growth, a combination of rising costs, sector rotation, and legal headwinds has weighed on the share price. Here are the top three reasons why Meta stock
    January 19, 2026
    View More

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

      1. How can I buy RISE right now?

    • To buy RISE right now, simply sign up for a free MEXC account, deposit USDT or fiat, then navigate to the Spot market and place a buy order using the market or limit prices.

      • 2. Where can I buy RISE in United Kingdom?

    • You can buy RISE on cryptocurrency platforms like MEXC, and you can use fiat currency or USD to buy RISE, which offers deep liquidity, ultra-low fees, fast execution, and seamless fiat-to-crypto on-ramps, all backed by secure asset storage.

      • 3. How much is 1 RISE in USDT?

    • The price of 1 RISE in USDT fluctuates with the market. Right now, 1 RISE = -- USDT. Visit the RISE price page on MEXC to view up-to-date rates, charting, and live market depth.

      • 4. What payment methods can I use to buy RISE in United Kingdom?

    • On MEXC, you can purchase RISE using credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, bank transfers, P2P, or stablecoin deposits. This flexibility makes buying RISE with credit card or Apple Pay very simple.

      • 5. Do I need KYC to buy RISE?

    • Yes, MEXC requires KYC verification (identity verification) to unlock fiat on-ramp options like credit card or bank deposits. It also enhances platform security and supports compliance.

      • 6. How long does it take to buy RISE with a credit card in United Kingdom?

    • Purchases with credit cards or Apple Pay on MEXC are typically near-instant—funds arrive in your account immediately or within a few minutes, so you can trade RISE right away.

      • 7. Can I store RISE on MEXC after buying in United Kingdom?

    • Yes! Once you buy RISE, it stays in your MEXC Wallet, protected by multi‑layer encryption, 2FA, withdrawal whitelists, and cold storage backup.

      • 8. Is RISE available on DEXs like Uniswap?

    • If RISE is Ethereum-based or on other supported chains, it might be tradable on DEXs like Uniswap or PancakeSwap. This requires managing wallets, gas fees, and slippage.

      • 9. Can I use Apple Pay to buy RISE?

    • Yes, if supported in your country/region, MEXC allows buying RISE using Apple Pay. It's a fast, secure, and convenient way to fund your account using your mobile device.

      • 10. Why are prices different between CEX, DEX, and P2P?

    • Prices vary due to liquidity, fees, spread, and user demand. CEXs like MEXC usually offer tight spreads, while DEXs and P2P may include premium costs or slippage.

      • 11. What should I do if I encounter problems when buying RISE on MEXC?

    • If you encounter any issues when purchasing RISE, immediately contact MEXC Customer Service. Provide details about the issue, and they will assist you in verifying and resolving the issue.

    10,000 USDT Awaits You At MEXC

    Refer friends, join daily tasks, and compete in Futures leaderboard to win a share of 10,000 USDT!

    Register Bonus Icon

    Register and Claim 10,000 USDT Bonus

    Low Fee Icon

    Experience Trading With The Lowest Fee

    Invite Friends Icon

    Invite Your Friends, Earn 20 USDT

    Airdrop Icon

    Earn Airdrops Daily with MEXC Airdrop+

    MEXC Converter

    Buy Crypto with 160+ Fiat Currencies

    Crypto to Fiat Calculator

    RISE (RISE) Trading Data

    0.000
    RISE traded today on MEXC
    $0.000
    USD worth of RISE traded today on MEXC

    Your Guide to Buying Top Traded Crypto on MEXC

    At MEXC, you can explore over 2542 tokens and start trading today. Learn how to buy your favourite cryptocurrencies, memecoins, and more with our comprehensive crypto purchase guides.

    Various Ways to Trade RISE in Spot and Futures

    After signing up on MEXC and successfully purchasing your first USDT or RISE token, you can start trading RISE in spot, or in futures to obtain higher returns.

    RISE/USDT
    $ --
    $ --$ --
    0.00%