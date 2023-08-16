Loading...

InformationGuide to Futures

Cont
*For each futures, each user can hold up to 50 open conditional orders per order type, including trigger orders, TP/SL orders, and trailing stop orders.
Futures
Leverage
Size(1 Cont)
Minimum Order Amount
Max. Single Market Order Quantity
Max. Single Limit Order Quantity
Minimum Price Change
Limit Order Price Cap / Price Floor Ratio
Maximum Open Order Quantity
Price Protection
BTCUSDT Perpetualundefined ~ undefined0.0001 BTC
--
--
--
0.1NaN% / NaN%NaN%
PreviousNext
page