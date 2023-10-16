ZTX

ZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, which is the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars in addition to diverse add-on offerings such as portal games.

NameZTX

RankNo.1106

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply4,204,949,769

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4204%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.556783050240258,2023-10-16

Lowest Price0.001751707671101052,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, which is the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars in addition to diverse add-on offerings such as portal games.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ZTX/USDT
ZTX
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ZTX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ZTX/USDT
ZTX
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ZTX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...