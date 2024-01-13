ZKF

ZKFair is the first community ZK-L2 based on Polygon CDK and Celestia DA, powered by Lumoz, a ZK-RaaS provider. ZKFair ensures 100% EVM compatibility, exceptional performance, minimal fees, and robust security.

NameZKF

RankNo.2154

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply10,000,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.024986672188667125,2024-01-13

Lowest Price0.000044483694695637,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionZKFair is the first community ZK-L2 based on Polygon CDK and Celestia DA, powered by Lumoz, a ZK-RaaS provider. ZKFair ensures 100% EVM compatibility, exceptional performance, minimal fees, and robust security.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.