ZEUSETH

Meet Zeus, Pepe’s loyal dog and the mythical brainchild of Matt Furie.

NameZEUSETH

RankNo.1211

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply420,690,000,000,000

Max Supply420,690,000,000,000

Total Supply420,690,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000229308301752,2025-06-11

Lowest Price0.000000011261186987,2025-05-22

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.