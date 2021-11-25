ZERC

zkRace is a front-running web3 horse racing game and the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup infrastructure tailored for GameFi.

NameZERC

RankNo.1505

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.11%

Circulation Supply120,000,000

Max Supply120,000,000

Total Supply120,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.260150868374126,2021-11-25

Lowest Price0.02809069306985466,2025-05-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionzkRace is a front-running web3 horse racing game and the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup infrastructure tailored for GameFi.

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

