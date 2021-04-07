ZEE

ZeroSwap is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.

NameZEE

RankNo.2434

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.72%

Circulation Supply63,429,102

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.30061428,2021-04-07

Lowest Price0.003338851901853023,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

