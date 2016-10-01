ZEC

Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.

NameZEC

RankNo.83

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)588.89%

Circulation Supply16,717,818.87835043

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply16,717,818.87835043

Circulation Rate0.796%

Issue Date2016-10-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5941.7998046875,2016-10-29

Lowest Price15.96914388442235,2024-07-05

Public BlockchainZEC

IntroductionZcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.