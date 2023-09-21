ZBU

Zeebu is World’s first loyalty Utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem.

NameZBU

RankNo.203

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.51%

Circulation Supply258,970,840.12

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,957,341,370.680295

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.618769602419199,2024-05-22

Lowest Price0.8050120236177957,2023-09-21

Public BlockchainBSC

Zeebu is World's first loyalty Utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ZBU/USDT
ZEEBU
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ZBU)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
