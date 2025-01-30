YULI

Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based alternative reality games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO) with nearly 1M Twitter and 300K discord community. Launched in 2022, Yuliverse now comprises Yuliverse the gaming app and YuliGO, a Mini Dapp based on Kaia, a chain developed by communication giants LINE and Kakao. YuliGO is a transformative location-based gamified social content platform, drawing inspiration from Xiaohongshu and WeChat Moments. Designed for web3 enthusiasts, Yuliverse empowers users to turn shared moments into tokenized assets, allowing everyone to earn from the network using the official token, $YULI.

NameYULI

RankNo.3522

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply8.000.000.000

Total Supply8.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003715458908452725,2025-01-30

Lowest Price0.000651395970927129,2025-05-04

Public BlockchainKLAY

IntroductionYuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based alternative reality games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO) with nearly 1M Twitter and 300K discord community. Launched in 2022, Yuliverse now comprises Yuliverse the gaming app and YuliGO, a Mini Dapp based on Kaia, a chain developed by communication giants LINE and Kakao. YuliGO is a transformative location-based gamified social content platform, drawing inspiration from Xiaohongshu and WeChat Moments. Designed for web3 enthusiasts, Yuliverse empowers users to turn shared moments into tokenized assets, allowing everyone to earn from the network using the official token, $YULI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.