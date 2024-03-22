YOURAI

YOUR AI Protocol is the world’s first AI content layer for the future of e-commerce. YOUR AI Protocol is an open source protocol that brings creators, curators, node operators, and content distributors together to collectively provide AI-driven product content in e-commerce markets.

NameYOURAI

RankNo.2033

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,02%

Circulation Supply512 287 720

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply891 625 000

Circulation Rate0.5122%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5438290931338011,2024-03-22

Lowest Price0.001108546365366424,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionYOUR AI Protocol is the world’s first AI content layer for the future of e-commerce. YOUR AI Protocol is an open source protocol that brings creators, curators, node operators, and content distributors together to collectively provide AI-driven product content in e-commerce markets.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

YOURAI/USDT
YOUR AI
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (YOURAI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
