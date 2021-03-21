XYM

Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.

NameXYM

RankNo.541

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply6,153,277,881.478617

Max Supply8,999,999,999

Total Supply8,445,508,044.849034

Circulation Rate0.6836%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.77148755,2021-03-21

Lowest Price0.00782829519798381,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainXYM

Sector

Social Media

