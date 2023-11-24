XPE

Xpense, symbolized as XPE, is the official token for XeggeX cryptocurrency exchange. It’s primary utility is to facilitate user interactions on the XeggeX exchange. This extends beyond mere transactions; XPE holders enjoy benefits that enhance their trading experiences. The overarching aim is to provide a seamless, secure, and efficient trading environment.

NameXPE

RankNo.8032

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply30,811,437

Total Supply30,811,436

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9072447931140628,2023-11-24

Lowest Price0.001130059272171343,2025-04-19

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionXpense, symbolized as XPE, is the official token for XeggeX cryptocurrency exchange. It’s primary utility is to facilitate user interactions on the XeggeX exchange. This extends beyond mere transactions; XPE holders enjoy benefits that enhance their trading experiences. The overarching aim is to provide a seamless, secure, and efficient trading environment.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
XPE/USDT
Xpense
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (XPE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
XPE/USDT
Xpense
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (XPE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...