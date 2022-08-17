XODEX

XODEX is a zero-gas ecosystem, embodying a high-speed blockchain, decentralized exchange, launchpad, DeFi protocols, NFT projects, dApps, gameFI and AI intergration.

NameXODEX

RankNo.3075

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply6 801 043 784

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply9 300 000 000

Circulation Rate0.6801%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High313.08253000425094,2025-05-10

Lowest Price0,2022-08-17

Public BlockchainBSC

