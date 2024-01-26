XERS

X-Project is an exciting, community-driven company. We aim to build a full utility driven ecosystem and become a powerhouse within the web3 space and beyond. Empowering our investors with a full suite of income generating services on the blockchain and extending to IRL. Our product suite comprises of four cutting-edge utilities and services: X-Growth, X-Defi, X-Tools, and X-Earn. Our goal is simple: to empower our community members, investors, influencers and businesses to maximize their potential and achieve their financial goals.

NameXERS

RankNo.5907

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004331126620321609,2024-01-26

Lowest Price0.000176071164740107,2024-07-04

Public BlockchainETH

