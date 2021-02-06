XEP

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

NameXEP

RankNo.1361

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply18,199,627,332.85416

Max Supply30,000,000,000

Total Supply18,199,627,332.85416

Circulation Rate0.6066%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00364294,2021-02-06

Lowest Price0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24

Public BlockchainXEP

Sector

Social Media

