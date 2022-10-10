XEN

XEN is a self-custodial exchange of value. The XEN token is a valuable entity, intended to be optimal for p2p exchange - thus a medium of exchange.

NameXEN

RankNo.3414

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply192,195,685,795,540

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.006014481736735829,2022-10-10

Lowest Price0.000000046743513095,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionXEN is a self-custodial exchange of value. The XEN token is a valuable entity, intended to be optimal for p2p exchange - thus a medium of exchange.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
XEN/USDT
XEN Crypto
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (XEN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
XEN/USDT
XEN Crypto
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (XEN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...