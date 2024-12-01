XEL

XELIS is an innovative cryptocurrency from scratch with BlockDAG, Homomorphic Encryption, Zero-Knowledge Proof and Smart Contracts.

NameXEL

RankNo.1281

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.93%

Circulation Supply2,979,175.5436291

Max Supply18,400,000

Total Supply2,979,175.5436291

Circulation Rate0.1619%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High12.72384266980139,2024-12-01

Lowest Price1.3473090876863139,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainXELIS

