XELS

XELS is an eco-conscious blockchain platform enabling corporations and individuals alike the ability to easily and transparently offset their carbon footprint by purchasing tokenized carbon offset credits.

NameXELS

RankNo.2024

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.04%

Circulation Supply21,000,000

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date2021-04-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.4720479829280375,2022-06-11

Lowest Price0.035240446976008484,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

