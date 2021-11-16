XDB

XDB is the native coin of the XDB CHAIN, categorized as a Real World Asset (RWA). The XDB CHAIN represents a pioneering protocol layer often referred to as the technology that "empowers brands and consumers of tomorrow". This platform is specifically designed to facilitate the rapid and cost-effective transfer of Branded Coins (BCO), underpinning a unique tokenomics structure that implements continual token burn mechanisms linked to real-world utility (RWU). The XDB CHAIN operates on an advanced, decentralized infrastructure that is user-friendly and integrates seamlessly with open APIs. This network is comprised of interconnected nodes known as “XDB CHAIN cores", which are operated by various individuals and entities globally. Through the XDB CHAIN, users have the capability to develop payment-related applications and devices. Additionally, it allows users to mint their own digital assets on the network, which can be leveraged to enhance audience engagement for various brands

NameXDB

RankNo.1280

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply17,197,670,082

Max Supply0

Total Supply18,974,370,019.97

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0288635012534548,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.000213677202181352,2024-11-03

Public BlockchainXDB

Sector

Social Media

