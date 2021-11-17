XCV

XCarnival is a lending aggregator for Metaverse assets, which offers innovative liquidation solutions for varieties of NFTs and long- tail crypto assets. As a pioneer of NFT lending provider, XCarnival has won the Championships of BSC Hackathon for Southeast Asia. It‘s also one of the first projects educating users to adopt the NFT-lending modes with mining rewards. XCarnival is a multi-chain protocol and will deploy on Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.

NameXCV

RankNo.2349

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,04

Circulation Supply790.640.622

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.7906%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.9394895604124345,2021-11-17

Lowest Price0.000264223930471337,2025-02-04

Public BlockchainBSC

