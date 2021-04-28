XCH

Chia Network is a blockchain that supports the creation and execution of smart contracts written in a custom-designed programming language called Chialisp. The project was founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network. Chia's blockchain relies on a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Space and Time (PoST) to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction verification. The network also features a native token, XCH, that serves to reward network participants that help secure the chain.

NameXCH

RankNo.260

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)30.91%

Circulation Supply13,957,509

Max Supply0

Total Supply32,332,509

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-04-28 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1934.50687188,2021-05-03

Lowest Price8.608855748047983,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainCHIA

Sector

Social Media

