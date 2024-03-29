XCHNG

$XCHNG (Chainge Token) serves as the native token of Chainge, a leading cross-chain agregated DEX and bridge infrastructure provider. Guided by industry leaders like Najam Kidwai, Dejun Qian and Mike Lempress, Chainge takes interoperability and DeFi a step further. Its mission is to empower users with seamless cross-chain trading capabilities for any token on any chain. Backed by a robust DCRM bridge infrastructure, Chainge currently ensures secure transactions across 55 blockchains through a versatile mobile self-custodial wallet and web trading platform that have currently surpassed $1Billion in cumulative trading volume.

NameXCHNG

RankNo.1852

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply474,046,128

Max Supply1,200,000,000

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate0.395%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27474634699379424,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.002746726382630724,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

