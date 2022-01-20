XCAD

XCAD Network is a tokenisation and NFT platform for content creators. It allows creators to issue their own fan tokens and reward their viewers directly on YouTube for consuming their content. Think CHZ but for content creators.

NameXCAD

RankNo.1651

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.65%

Circulation Supply47,726,795.94460851

Max Supply0

Total Supply198,813,157.8570137

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.064501091879395,2022-01-20

Lowest Price0.05395484495881792,2025-04-22

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.