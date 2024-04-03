W

W is the native token that powers the Wormhole platform. W is a native Solana SPL token and Ethereum ERC20 token that leverages Wormhole Native Token Transfers, and can be transferred seamlessly to any Wormhole-connected network.

NameW

RankNo.127

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.94%

Circulation Supply4,600,208,946

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.46%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.6088073773249445,2024-04-03

Lowest Price0.06501660338506625,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionW is the native token that powers the Wormhole platform. W is a native Solana SPL token and Ethereum ERC20 token that leverages Wormhole Native Token Transfers, and can be transferred seamlessly to any Wormhole-connected network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.