WX

Protocol token of WX Network: decentralized cryptocurrency exchange with integrated: wallet, bridge, AMM pools and staking.

NameWX

RankNo.4637

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply863 849 718

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.286642249777334,2021-12-06

Lowest Price0.003521073738223498,2024-06-18

Public BlockchainWAVES

IntroductionProtocol token of WX Network: decentralized cryptocurrency exchange with integrated: wallet, bridge, AMM pools and staking.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.