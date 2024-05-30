WXM

WeatherXM is a community powered weather network, that rewards weather station owners and provides accurate weather services to individuals, businesses and research organizations.

NameWXM

RankNo.3746

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.5058618579366168,2024-05-30

Lowest Price0.16808781122127336,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

