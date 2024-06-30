WVTRS

Vitreus is at the forefront of emerging technologies, driving innovation in alignment with the principles of Web3. As the first fully EVM-compatible Relay-Chain, Vitreus is transforming decentralized finance (DeFi) and expanding blockchain's applications across various sectors. Their pioneering Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) model empowers user participation, establishing a secure and decentralized platform for blockchain solutions. With a focus on decentralization, transparency, and community-led growth, Vitreus is poised to reshape the digital world through cutting-edge advancements.

