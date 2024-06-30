WVTRS

Vitreus is at the forefront of emerging technologies, driving innovation in alignment with the principles of Web3. As the first fully EVM-compatible Relay-Chain, Vitreus is transforming decentralized finance (DeFi) and expanding blockchain's applications across various sectors. Their pioneering Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) model empowers user participation, establishing a secure and decentralized platform for blockchain solutions. With a focus on decentralization, transparency, and community-led growth, Vitreus is poised to reshape the digital world through cutting-edge advancements.

NameWVTRS

RankNo.8576

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply608,754,871

Total Supply608,754,871

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11718969267306469,2024-06-30

Lowest Price0.009566473768296885,2025-05-01

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVitreus is at the forefront of emerging technologies, driving innovation in alignment with the principles of Web3. As the first fully EVM-compatible Relay-Chain, Vitreus is transforming decentralized finance (DeFi) and expanding blockchain's applications across various sectors. Their pioneering Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) model empowers user participation, establishing a secure and decentralized platform for blockchain solutions. With a focus on decentralization, transparency, and community-led growth, Vitreus is poised to reshape the digital world through cutting-edge advancements.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.