Wunder is a decentralized social platform reimagining how we connect online. Built for creators and communities, Wunder puts ownership, identity, and impact back in users’ hands. With a self-sovereign identity system, token-based rewards, and real-world cultural partnerships, Wunder is building the social layer of Web3 — where value flows to the people, not the platform.

Public BlockchainBASE

Social Media

Wunder Social
