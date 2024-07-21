WUF

WUFFI is a community-driven, multi-chain meme coin focused on blockchain gamers. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement, WUFFI provides a fun and rewarding experience for its members across multiple blockchain networks.

NameWUF

RankNo.948

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply83,590,909,382,429.73

Max Supply100,000,000,000,000

Total Supply83,590,909,382,429.73

Circulation Rate0.8359%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000001672523205827,2024-07-21

Lowest Price0.000000184580779116,2025-05-04

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionWUFFI is a community-driven, multi-chain meme coin focused on blockchain gamers. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement, WUFFI provides a fun and rewarding experience for its members across multiple blockchain networks.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

WUF/USDT
Wuffi
Open Positions (0)
