WORK

Work X is the first fully decentralized job economy without commercial middlemen. Minimal labor costs & optimal salaries: the future of work is peer-to-peer!

NameWORK

RankNo.4282

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply53,816,464

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.8725750836580826,2023-12-15

Lowest Price0.006044029574172116,2025-05-20

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionWork X is the first fully decentralized job economy without commercial middlemen. Minimal labor costs & optimal salaries: the future of work is peer-to-peer!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
WORK/USDT
Work X
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WORK)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WORK/USDT
Work X
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WORK)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...