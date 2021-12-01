WIT

The Witnet protocol enables smart contracts to realize their true potential by giving them access to all sorts of valuable data sets, and by attesting and delivering that information securely thanks to its strong cryptoeconomic guarantees.

NameWIT

RankNo.4062

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,499,269,793

Total Supply1,137,386,449.93766

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.057437464430218084,2021-12-01

Lowest Price0.001347747516802616,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainWIT

IntroductionThe Witnet protocol enables smart contracts to realize their true potential by giving them access to all sorts of valuable data sets, and by attesting and delivering that information securely thanks to its strong cryptoeconomic guarantees.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.