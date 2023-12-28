WINR

WINR is an infrastructure for Gaming frontend operators and gaming providers to build decentralized, trustless and transparent products.

NameWINR

RankNo.5500

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply910 436 702

Total Supply518 150 658,64224267

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14633127912041108,2023-12-28

Lowest Price0.005229759691518996,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

