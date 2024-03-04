WELSH

Welshcorgicoin is the first memecoin built on Bitcoin using Stacks (STX) blockchain. $WELSH will grow to become Stacks’ mascot and ambassador, helping onboard new users to Stacks, building new and exciting solutions for the ecosystem, the cutest dog can do it all.

NameWELSH

RankNo.1321

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply10,000,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.015464798480028056,2024-03-04

Lowest Price0.000282021581040563,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainSTACKS

IntroductionWelshcorgicoin is the first memecoin built on Bitcoin using Stacks (STX) blockchain. $WELSH will grow to become Stacks’ mascot and ambassador, helping onboard new users to Stacks, building new and exciting solutions for the ecosystem, the cutest dog can do it all.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
WELSH/USDT
Welshcorgicoin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WELSH)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WELSH/USDT
Welshcorgicoin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WELSH)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...