WEFI

WeFi(WEFI)is a decentralized money market protocol for lending and borrowing digital assets, allowing you to earn interest on them and invest in a variety of assets with borrowed funds.

NameWEFI

RankNo.1906

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply41,883,332

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.43470577674019334,2023-05-18

Lowest Price0.028442251390226075,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionWeFi(WEFI)is a decentralized money market protocol for lending and borrowing digital assets, allowing you to earn interest on them and invest in a variety of assets with borrowed funds.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.