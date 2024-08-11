WBC

WorldBrain is an innovative AI project initiated by the Worldbrains Foundation, a subsidiary of OpenAI. Based on ChatGPT's Earth-scale database, WorldBrain establishes an initial world (frame of reference) for the "World Model", thus realizing the capability of WorldBrain to model the world like the human brain. Leveraging distributed computing technology, deploying hardware devices globally through the DePIN network and applying tokenization mechanism, enables every user to be the creator and owner of the WorldBrain system and effectively distribute the wealth created by WorldBrain among all participants. Truly benefit people!

NameWBC

RankNo.3668

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply177,511,415.52503

Total Supply177,511,415.5

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2898912944363415,2024-08-11

Lowest Price0.003602780163086893,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionWorldBrain is an innovative AI project initiated by the Worldbrains Foundation, a subsidiary of OpenAI. Based on ChatGPT's Earth-scale database, WorldBrain establishes an initial world (frame of reference) for the "World Model", thus realizing the capability of WorldBrain to model the world like the human brain. Leveraging distributed computing technology, deploying hardware devices globally through the DePIN network and applying tokenization mechanism, enables every user to be the creator and owner of the WorldBrain system and effectively distribute the wealth created by WorldBrain among all participants. Truly benefit people!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.