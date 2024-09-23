WAT

WatBird Universe is a meme-powered, game-driven IP and brand, onboarding the next 100M+ users to $WAT by hijacking their attention via proven and viral mechanics.

NameWAT

RankNo.2250

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply12,889,090,910

Max Supply69,696,969,696

Total Supply69,696,969,696

Circulation Rate0.1849%

Issue Date2024-09-23 18:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001106508681826231,2024-09-24

Lowest Price0.000034041743723998,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionWatBird Universe is a meme-powered, game-driven IP and brand, onboarding the next 100M+ users to $WAT by hijacking their attention via proven and viral mechanics.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
WAT/USDT
WatCoin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WAT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WAT/USDT
WatCoin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WAT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...