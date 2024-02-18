WAGMI

The WAGMI protocol is a limited TVL decentralised exchange with advanced liquidity provision strategies, GMI mechanics and leverage.

NameWAGMI

RankNo.3328

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,392,360,401

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High252.59852045028907,2024-02-18

Lowest Price0.001999700147962423,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainKAVAEVM

IntroductionThe WAGMI protocol is a limited TVL decentralised exchange with advanced liquidity provision strategies, GMI mechanics and leverage.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.