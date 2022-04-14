W3GG

W3GG is pioneering a decentralised gaming protocol by transforming the entire gaming experience, offering true digital ownership and rewarding gamers with tangible benefits. The W3GG token is the native utility token for the W3GG gaming protocol.

NameW3GG

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

