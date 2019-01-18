VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

NameVSYS

RankNo.1976

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply3,414,985,010

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,423,592,423

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-01-18 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0265 USDT

All-Time High0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Lowest Price0.000295423301308791,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainVSYS

Sector

Social Media

