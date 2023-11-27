VRTX

Vertex is a hybrid orderbook-AMM DEX fusing on-chain trading and risk engines with an off-chain sequencer, providing an efficient and versatile high-performance trading platform ideally suited for both retail and institutional traders.

NameVRTX

RankNo.849

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.50%

Circulation Supply525,824,216.42494184

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply996,999,999.9999979

Circulation Rate0.5258%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5347798638381043,2023-11-27

Lowest Price0.03375554965114646,2025-05-21

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

